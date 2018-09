Jeff Anderson of New Westminster demonstrating the bike trials at the Extreme Sports Fest at Guildford Town Centre on Friday, Sept. 7. The event runs Sept. 7-9 at the mall. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A pro BMX team is demonstrating at Guildford Town Centre for a three-day “Extreme Sports Fest” demo this weekend.

The action will happen Friday from 1 to 6:20 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5:20 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:20 p.m.

For a schedule of events, visit www.guildfordtowncentre.com.