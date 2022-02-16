‘Blindside’ brings cancer survivor’s ‘eye-popping comedy’ to Surrey’s Centre Stage

Stéphanie Morin-Robert’s solo show recounts her life as a girl ‘who wields her glass-eye as a weapon’

A cancer survivor’s “eye-popping comedy” is coming to a Surrey stage.

In the solo show “Blindside,” Stéphanie Morin-Robert recounts her life as a feisty seven-year-old who wields her glass-eye as a weapon.

“With the help of her cat, a pair of sunglasses, and an undesirable superpower, she soon discovers that she has what it takes to face the tormenting bullies at her new school and come to terms with her disability,” explains a post on the Canadian performer’s website.

The award-winning play, which combines comedy, storytelling, puppetry, multimedia and audience participation, will be performed Thursday, March 3 at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre (converted council chambers), at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24/$29 on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Raised in Timmins, Ont., Morin-Robert was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at age two, and surgeons removed a cancerous tumour on her left eye. “While the operation saved her life, it also changed it,” a bio notes.

Ultimately, “Blindside” is a story about resilience and self-acceptance.

The CBC hailed Morin-Robert’s show as “expert physical comedy and impeccable timing,” and Vue Weekly called it “a heartwarming reminder of the power of embracing what makes us unique.”

“Blindside” was among nine of Surrey Civic Theatres’ “Winter Shows” announced in December. Some events in the series have since been cancelled or postponed, due to pandemic gathering restrictions.

The series includes “I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!,” an annual night of comedy celebrating International Women’s Day, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Wednesday, March 9.

Meantime, Surrey Civic Theatres is pivoting back to its Digital Stage in February with “Out of the Vault” online performances.

From Feb. 16-19, “Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody” offers “a loving tribute to Stuart McLean, with a saucy twist.” Created by HappySad Theatre, the show follows “Dale” and “Marney” as they stumble into a new chapter in their bedroom.

Last in the “Out of the Vault” series is the concert “Naad Malhaar (Water Music),” with Indian Standard Time Trio, from Feb. 23-26, featuring musicians Amarjeet Singh, Baljit Singh and Bruce Harding in a show that offers “the perfect marriage of setting and song.” Filmed in Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park, the trio “will delight audiences with the enchanting and soothing sounds of the tabla, flute, and dilruba.”

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatreThings to do