Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
Elevated Music to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special record sale

Just Posted

Jen and Bill Haggerty stand outside their record shop, Elevated Music, in Cloverdale. The Haggertys opened the store nearly a year ago and are holding a one-year anniversary celebration and sale at the store Aug. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elevated Music to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special record sale

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Police on Friday (July 30, 2021) issued an update on the May 2016 Five Corners fire investigation. (Teresa Frederick photo)
PHOTOS: Arrests announced in devastating 2016 White Rock arson

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey reports small increase in weekly COVID-19 cases