Big Splash water park set to open on Canada Day

Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is set to open for the 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1, with extra pandemic-related safety precautions in place to ensure staff and guests can feel safe while enjoying the sunshine and water slides. (Big Splash Water Slide Park photo)

Big Splash Water Slide Park is set to reopen next week, with new social distancing measures in place.

The seven-acre facility in Tsawwassen will open for the 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1, with COVID-19-related safety precautions in place to ensure staff and guests can feel safe while enjoying the sunshine and water slides.

“2020 has been a difficult year for many, and we hope that Big Splash can make a difference. With safety in mind, we plan to open our water park this year at 35 per cent capacity to allow families to enjoy the sunshine and have a break while working together to flatten the curve,” Tamara Tam, director of operations at Big Splash, said in a press release.

In addition to the overall cap on park attendance, there will also be new, lower limits on how many people can be in a pool or hot tub at once.

Also this year, Big Splash staff will be conducting temperature checks and screenings on all employees and guests as they enter the park. As well, the park has added hand sanitizing stations and outdoor showers, and created one-directional walkways and paths to the water slides.

Protective screens have also been installed at all customer contact points, and employees will be provided with personal protective equipment.

Families will be allowed to bring in one cooler of food and non-alcoholic drinks (outside alcohol is not permitted in the park). Big Splash is also allowing groups to bring in small table-top gas barbecues (no charcoal) as long as they have rented a designated patio or picnic table.

Big Splash Water Slide Park features 13 body and tube water slides for kids and adults, as well as hot tubs, a pool and a kids’ splash pad.

The park’s bar and patio will be offering summer-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beers on tap, while its two eateries will be serving up made-in-house summer favourites including burgers, pizza, salads, poutines and fish & chips.

To ensure admission, guests are encouraged to book a full-service cabana or patio/picnic table online for a specific date. Otherwise, admission will be available on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, including pricing, hours of operation and addition details about the new safety precautions, visit bigsplashwaterpark.ca.



