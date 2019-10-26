Surrey International Writers’ Conference attendees in a photo posted to Twitter on Friday by Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (Twitter.com/YouTravel). See tweet in story below.

Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Public book-signing event today (Saturday) at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Some noted authors and those who want to learn from them fill a Surrey hotel this weekend.

The 27th annual Surrey International Writers’ Conference returns to Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel for three days, from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 25-27).

A public Author Signing Event is planned today (Saturday) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hotel’s Fraser Room, with books available for purchase. Several authors attending the conference will be there to sign, including Diana Gabaldon, Jack Whyte, Susanna Kearsley, Liza Palmer and Chuck Wendig, among many others.

An estimated 700 people attend the conference, billed as a chance to “meet the world’s best writers and storytellers, along with editors, agents, publishers, film makers, social media experts.”

• RELATED STORY, from Sept. 17: Fans of ‘Outlander’ TV show make Surrey the site for annual three-day convention.

On social media, using the hashtags #siwc2019 and #siwcmeet, conference attendees are posting photos and their thoughts about this year’s event.

Previous story
Rennie Smith is ‘Tribeless’ no more

Just Posted

Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Public book-signing event today (Saturday) at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

Both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals have waits

Fire damages Surrey townhouse

Incident happened in the 8300-block of 163rd Street

UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Surrey Council green-lights pilot parking project at public hearing Oct. 21

Tree falls on power lines in Surrey

Traffic delays expected

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Giants fall 3-2 to visiting Silvertips in WHL play Friday

Vancouver G-Men defeated at Langley Events Centre, prepare to take on Cougars Sunday

Most Read