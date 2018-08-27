An eight-foot-diameter pie is a featured attraction at Surrey’s Pie in the Plaza event, which returns to Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza on Sept. 8. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Big blueberry pie served at Surrey event celebrating city’s agri-food sector

Pie in the Plaza returns to Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza in September

A big blueberry pie is the featured attraction at a festival event in Surrey on Sept. 8.

The Saturday-afternoon gathering is dubbed Pie in the Plaza, set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza.

The third annual event is designed to celebrate Surrey’s agri-food sector with a range of free family activities.

The free event, sponsored by Kin’s Farm Market, will feature live music by the Celtic-folk Pat Chessell Band, a ventriloquist performance by Norma McKnight, pony rides, face painting, an inflatable corn maze, exhibitor booths and, of course, the creation of an eight-foot-diameter, 2,000-slice blueberry pie.

“Agriculture is a key component of Surrey’s economy and community life,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner. “Pie in the Plaza provides an opportunity to celebrate our strong local agricultural industry and learn about the value and importance of local growers and food production.”

Over one-third of Surrey’s land is designated for agriculture uses. Local farms produce a wide diversity of crops, including dairy products, poultry, berries, vegetables and more.

“Surrey farms support over 3,300 jobs and produce over $167 million in sales annually,” said Councillor Mike Starchuk, chair of the city’s Agriculture & Food Security Advisory Committee. “Agriculture plays a significant role in creating a vibrant, sustainable city. Plus, buying local not only supports the local economy, it tastes better.”

Pie will be served following the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24231.aspx for more information, including a list of exhibitors at the event.

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination
Next story
Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

‘No evidence’ following shots-fired reports in South Surrey

Early-morning disturbance blamed on fireworks

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger

Organizer Ross Buchanan says residents have no trust in administration

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Shows added after Christian school’s students no longer required to sign controversial convenant

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies thrills young fans

Autograph signing by 17-year-old Whitecaps sensation at skills camp for kids

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Most Read