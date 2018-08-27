Big blueberry pie served at Surrey event celebrating city’s agri-food sector

Pie in the Plaza returns to Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza in September

An eight-foot-diameter pie is a featured attraction at Surrey’s Pie in the Plaza event, which returns to Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza on Sept. 8. (Photo: surrey.ca)

A big blueberry pie is the featured attraction at a festival event in Surrey on Sept. 8.

The Saturday-afternoon gathering is dubbed Pie in the Plaza, set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza.

The third annual event is designed to celebrate Surrey’s agri-food sector with a range of free family activities.

The free event, sponsored by Kin’s Farm Market, will feature live music by the Celtic-folk Pat Chessell Band, a ventriloquist performance by Norma McKnight, pony rides, face painting, an inflatable corn maze, exhibitor booths and, of course, the creation of an eight-foot-diameter, 2,000-slice blueberry pie.

“Agriculture is a key component of Surrey’s economy and community life,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner. “Pie in the Plaza provides an opportunity to celebrate our strong local agricultural industry and learn about the value and importance of local growers and food production.”

Over one-third of Surrey’s land is designated for agriculture uses. Local farms produce a wide diversity of crops, including dairy products, poultry, berries, vegetables and more.

“Surrey farms support over 3,300 jobs and produce over $167 million in sales annually,” said Councillor Mike Starchuk, chair of the city’s Agriculture & Food Security Advisory Committee. “Agriculture plays a significant role in creating a vibrant, sustainable city. Plus, buying local not only supports the local economy, it tastes better.”

Pie will be served following the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24231.aspx for more information, including a list of exhibitors at the event.