‘Beyond Van Gogh’ coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Visitors stroll through “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” The show is set to open on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Feb. 1. (Photo: Timothy Norris)

The artwork of Vincent Van Gogh will be showcased at the Agriplex in February and March.

Set to open Feb. 1, tickets for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” went on sale today (Dec. 8).

In a press release about the show, Paquin Entertainment Group said hundreds of Van Gogh’s greatest works will be displayed in a larger-than-life format.

“Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of Post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh,” the release said. “Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience.”

Paquin Entertainment Group promises the show will “exhilarate every sense” as the immersive art experience showcases the Van Gogh in unique ways.

To date, the Van Gogh immersive exhibit has sold more than four million tickets around the world. The cinematic exhibition originated in Europe and had enjoyed sold out runs in many major and minor North American cities.

Visitors to the Agriplex will take in many of Van Gogh’s masterpieces, including iconic works such as, The Starry Night, Sunflowers, Café Terrace at Night, and numerous self-portraits.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” Justin Paquin, producer for Paquin Entertainment Group, said in the release. It encompasses “a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before.”

Paquin said the show will give new audiences an appreciation of both Van Gogh and his work.

“Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art,” he added.

Once in the Agriplex, visitors can expect to enter the Education Room, then move into the Waterfall Room, and finally into the Immersive Experience Room.

Van Gogh’s art is “freed from their frames” as they are projected onto the walls and floors. The effect “invites guests to fully immerse themselves” in the paintings, including into their settings and into the details of the artist’s brushstrokes.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is set to run for just over a month from Feb. 1 to March 5 in the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Showtimes will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Prices start at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15).

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit vangoghsurrey.com.

The Agriplex is located at 17798 62nd Avenue in Cloverdale.



