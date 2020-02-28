Better Nudes Gardens at White Rock’s Pop-Uptown Gallery

Just about everyone has heard of Better Homes & Gardens, the magazine that has dispensed decorating, gardening, culinary and better living advice for close to 100 years.
On one level, Better Nudes & Gardens – title of the new show of art works and vintage wearables (and some up-cycled furniture) coming into White Rock’s Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery from March 4 – is a tongue-in-cheek nod to that tradition.
The exhibition, combining the talents of well-known painters and arts educators Susan J. Falk, Tony O’Regan, Marilyn Dyer and multi-media artist Kat Siemens, emphasizes an atmosphere of graceful living.
That includes an invitation for the public to join them for a cup of tea in a home and garden-style setting throughout the show.
A more formal opening reception will be held Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
But Better Nudes & Gardens has evolved – as collaborative shows will – into a unique statement of its own.
In keeping with the title, figurative studies will abound, of course – many drawn from the regular open life-drawing sessions started by Falk and O’Regan for Semiahmoo Arts at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.
So, too, will garden and floral references.
Falk explained the title is actually borrowed from a fondly-remembered art show on which she and O’Regan once collaborated.
“Tony and I put on a show together in White Rock many years ago, called Better Nudes & Gardens, that we’d organized with graduate design students from SFU, and we also invited a lot of local artists involved in life-drawing like Elizabeth Hollick – and one of our favourite models of that time, Rebecca Cohen, who did short poses during the show.”
Better Nudes & Gardens continues at the gallery, 15140 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza), until Saturday, March 28.
art exhibit
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here