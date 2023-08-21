Poceria Mo, right, and Sina Pourzal were among those who attended the 2023 Battle of the Brews event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Poceria Mo, right, and Sina Pourzal were among those who attended the 2023 Battle of the Brews event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Anna Burns)

FESTIVAL

Beer ‘Battle’ attracts 650+ to Surrey Civic Plaza for music-filled afternoon fundraiser

‘We’re extraordinarily happy with the turnout,’ says event organizer with Surrey Fire

Hundreds of people drank beer and raised money for charity at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fifth annual Battle of the Brews event featured 21 breweries and other beverage partners, live music by Tanner Olsen Band, yard games and more from 1 to 5 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the youth initiatives of Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, along with Athletics4Kids and JR-Country’s Basic For Babies programs.

“We had just over 650 guests and we’re extraordinarily happy with the turnout,” said Jordan Sadowski, event organizer.

“We’re waiting to hear back from how much cash we collected at the event, but with ticket sales and donations prior to the event, we had around $27,000 raised, and we’ll add to that in the days ahead,” he added.

“We’ll be close to $35,000, everything said and done, that’s our estimate right now.”

Event photos are posted on the Surrey Fire Fighters Association’s Facebook page.

Battle-goers were given souvenir mini tasting mugs. Attendees voted for their favourite beers to help decide which brewers walked away with “axe” trophies.

By card and cash, funds were raised in a 50/50 draw, raffle and donations.

Since 1994, Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society has raised money to improve health care, increase education, tackle hunger and support various community initiatives and youth programs in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending 4-week reign

Just Posted

Air quality advisory continues acrossr Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, with red sun at dawn Aug. 21, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory for Lower Mainland to remain until weather shifts

Poceria Mo, right, and Sina Pourzal were among those who attended the 2023 Battle of the Brews event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Beer ‘Battle’ attracts 650+ to Surrey Civic Plaza for music-filled afternoon fundraiser

Several local residents came together to rescue a baby seagull with its foot trapped on an apartment building’s roof in White Rock on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Jason Michaud photo)
White Rock residents come together to rescue baby seagull with trapped leg

White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer and Cpl. Tarmii Miskiw are participating in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, a fundraising initiative focused on ending childhood cancer. (Contributed photo)
Two White Rock RCMP members riding for a reason in Tour de Valley