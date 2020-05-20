Image posted to Beach House Theatre’s Facebook page this week. (Photo: facebook.com/beachhousetheatre)

Beach House Theatre ‘pushing the pause button’ on two outdoor shows in Surrey

‘Given the current situation, it will not be possible for us to produce our event this August’

South Surrey’s Beach House Theatre company has pushed its two summer productions to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters and Debbie Patterson’s kid-friendly play Magical Mystery Munsch will not be staged outdoors at Blackie Spit this August, as originally announced earlier this spring.

“We wanted to let you know that we have spent the past months waiting, watching and hoping that we could somehow proceed with our ninth season,” the theatre company announced on Facebook on Tuesday, May 19. “We are sad to report that, given the current situation, it will not be possible for us to produce our event this August.”

The move to postpone the 2020 season “is the right thing to do for our community and the health of Beach House Theatre,” company reps say.

“Having said that,” the post continues, “we hope all of you will stay safe and let the coming months build up your excitement and your desire to come together again to celebrate our shows for 2021! We are just pushing the pause button and will present the same fabulous scripts, The Servant of Two Masters and Magical Mystery Munsch, next summer.

“We believe that 2021 will be more exciting and rewarding than ever, once we happily reunite after going through this year of social distancing.”

In mid-March, the company turned to video auditions to cast the two shows planned for this summer.

“We’re trying to stay as hopeful as we can, and we’re watching the situation very, very closely obviously,” Beach House artistic director Candace Radcliffe said at the time. “We’ll be following what the provincial, federal health recommendations are, but we’re going to watch the situation until around the first weekend of May.”

Tickets for the two productions were slated to go on sale in June.


Live theatre

