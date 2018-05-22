Steamworks Brewing reps work the 2017 Battle of the Brews event at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: facebook.com/surreyfirefighterscharitablesociety)

‘Battle of the Brews’ in Surrey this summer, with modern-rock soundtrack

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society to host event as fundraiser for Athletics for Kids

This summer, an afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling and live music is promised during another Battle of the Brews event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The three-hour gathering on Saturday, Aug. 25 is a second-annual fundraiser hosted by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, with modern-rock music provided by The Peak radio station.

Money will be raised for Athletics For Kids, an organization that helps families with the cost of having children participate in organized sports.

“Early bird” tickets are $45, or $50 for general admission. Tickets are $40 when purchased for a group of 10 or more people, at eventbrite.ca or surreyfirefighters.com.

“Tickets include everything — entrance, souvenir tasting mug, all your beer samples, all your food samples and water,” says a Facebook event post. “That means you don’t have to pay extra for beer tickets, everything is included!”

• RELATED STORY: B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup, from May.

Participating breweries include Central City, Steamworks, Mariner, Hoyne, Driftwood, Vancouver Island, Moody Ales, Big Ridge, Steel & Oak, KPU lab, Trading Post, Two Wolves, Cariboo, 3 Dogs, White Rock Beach, Lone Tree Cider, Riot, Russell and Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks.

• RELATED STORY: Clover Valley Beer Fest new this summer, from January 2018.

Also this summer, on Aug. 11, a new-to-Cloverdale event called Clover Valley Beer Fest will set up for an afternoon of cold beverages and live entertainment at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. The event will be staged by the Whistler-based Gibbons company, which has produced similar festivals in Whistler Village and, as Great Okanagan beer festival, in Kelowna.


