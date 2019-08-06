Battle of the Beards: Cloverdale asked to put its best face forward for facial hair contest

From left: Chris Tilt, manager of The Henry, Ra-zor Slide Pro inventor Roger Zullig, and James Woewoda of Woewoda Communications. (Samantha Anderson)

An upcoming battle of the beards has Cloverdale residents ensuring they’re in trim shape.

The 2019 Beard and Mustache Challenge, hosted by The Henry Public House in downtown Cloverdale, promises to draw the best of the Fraser Valley’s bewhiskered and mustachioed residents in a contest for honour, glory, and prizes. Contestants will go face-to-face on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.

As well as providing a way to finally prove that your ‘stache is award-winning, and giving you a chance to catch up with friends over food and drinks, the competition is a product launch for the Ra-zor Slide Pro — a device that can help you keep your facial hair in top form.

Abbotsford inventor Roger Zullig has been working on the sharpening tool for disposable blades for six years. According to Zullig, his goal, first and foremost, is to provide a way for consumers to save money while still experiencing a great shave.

The sharpener hangs on a bathroom mirror or shower wall and provides an easy, safe way for people to keep their blades sharper for longer — saving razor blades from the landfill, he said.

Locals can check out the product and learn more at the Aug. 21 event.

The upcoming competition will have two winners at the end of the evening, with special prizes going to the winner of best beard and best mustache. Contestants will be judged on length, fullness, style and sophistication, as well as “general manliness.”

Walk-ins can register at The Henry (located at 5708 176 Street) after 6 p.m. Judging begins at 7 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 9 p.m. While the judges compare notes and debate scores, door prizes will be given away to participants.

Anyone 19 years of age and older can enter the contest. To pre-register, contact Chris at 604-372-1111 or C.tilt@jrg.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter