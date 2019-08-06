From left: Chris Tilt, manager of The Henry, Ra-zor Slide Pro inventor Roger Zullig, and James Woewoda of Woewoda Communications. (Samantha Anderson)

Battle of the Beards: Cloverdale asked to put its best face forward for facial hair contest

The Henry Public House to host beard and mustache contest on Aug. 21

An upcoming battle of the beards has Cloverdale residents ensuring they’re in trim shape.

The 2019 Beard and Mustache Challenge, hosted by The Henry Public House in downtown Cloverdale, promises to draw the best of the Fraser Valley’s bewhiskered and mustachioed residents in a contest for honour, glory, and prizes. Contestants will go face-to-face on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.

As well as providing a way to finally prove that your ‘stache is award-winning, and giving you a chance to catch up with friends over food and drinks, the competition is a product launch for the Ra-zor Slide Pro — a device that can help you keep your facial hair in top form.

Abbotsford inventor Roger Zullig has been working on the sharpening tool for disposable blades for six years. According to Zullig, his goal, first and foremost, is to provide a way for consumers to save money while still experiencing a great shave.

The sharpener hangs on a bathroom mirror or shower wall and provides an easy, safe way for people to keep their blades sharper for longer — saving razor blades from the landfill, he said.

Locals can check out the product and learn more at the Aug. 21 event.

The upcoming competition will have two winners at the end of the evening, with special prizes going to the winner of best beard and best mustache. Contestants will be judged on length, fullness, style and sophistication, as well as “general manliness.”

Walk-ins can register at The Henry (located at 5708 176 Street) after 6 p.m. Judging begins at 7 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 9 p.m. While the judges compare notes and debate scores, door prizes will be given away to participants.

Anyone 19 years of age and older can enter the contest. To pre-register, contact Chris at 604-372-1111 or C.tilt@jrg.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MINTY: 50-Hour Film Challenge returns to Surrey as theatre fights for survival

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person dead after rollover crash in Surrey

Collision happened late Monday near 157th Street and 104th Avenue, police advise public to avoid area

Air ambulance lands at South Surrey elementary school

Emergency crews on scene at South Meridian Elementary

Two sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision near Cloverdale

Man and woman had to be rescued from their vehicle by firefighters

MINTY: 50-Hour Film Challenge returns to Surrey as theatre fights for survival

Revived by Hannah Lohnes and team, the event takes place in August

VIDEO: Driver of stolen truck flees crash

RCMP had 28th Avenue shut down Monday after a two-vehicle accident saw one airlifted to hospital

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Update: Okanagan wildfire grows to 280 hectares

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

VIDEO: The making of medieval armour in a small B.C. apartment

Dale Rosamond of Chilliwack makes medieval-style armour and he does it entirely within his apartment

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Most Read