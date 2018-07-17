Battle of the Bands at Surrey music venue draws from rockin’ corporate talent

Contest at Flamingo aims to give company employees ‘a chance to release their inner rock star’

Tribute band Gunz N’ FN’ Rosez on stage at The Flamingo during a concert at the King George Boulevard venue earlier this year. (submitted photo: Keith Clark Photography/The Flamingo)

A live-music bar in Surrey wants to give employees at local companies a chance to release their inner rock star while raising money for charity.

The Flamingo’s corporate Battle of the Bands contest is designed as “a friendly competition to promote music and workplace team building,” according to a post on the venue’s website (theflamingo.ca).

The contest will feature corporate sponsors and their employees who play music on the side, with each band battling to steal the spotlight in front of an audience of co-workers, friends and live-music fans. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges and audience response.

The Battle will take place over six nights this fall, with three bands featured on each of the five preliminary-round nights; winners from each of those nights will play the contest final on Oct. 25, at 10768 King George Blvd.

Event proceeds will benefit the winning band’s charity of choice, according to the rules.

Bands must have a minimum of three members and a maximum of eight, and at least one member must be affiliated with the sponsoring corporation.

The entry fee is $200, plus a donation toward the prize money given to charity. The deadline to enter is Aug. 10.

Bands can play original and/or cover music, and must supply a list of musicians, bio, photo, company logo and set list. So-called “backline” (drum kit, bass amp) will be provided, and each band can have up to 35 minutes of stage time.

This weekend at the Flamingo, the venue’s Blackbird Hall features The Ampletude on Friday (July 20), with openers The Belief Experiment, Aegis and Michael Kuwabara, while the lounge showcases China Syndrome, Circus in Flames and Campfire Shitkickers that night.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

