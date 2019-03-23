Barbra Streisand under fire for Michael Jackson remarks

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Barbra Streisand introduces “BlacKkKlansman” at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Streisand is coming under intense criticism online for telling a British newspaper that two men who say they were molested as children by Michael Jackson were “thrilled to be there” and that the alleged abuse “didn’t kill them.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Barbra Streisand is coming under intense criticism on social media for telling a British newspaper that two men who say they were molested as children by Michael Jackson were “thrilled to be there” and that the alleged abuse “didn’t kill them.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Times of London, Streisand was quoted as saying she “absolutely” believed the accusers. Wade Robson and James Safechuck make their allegations in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

But the legendary singer also raised eyebrows by saying Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs.”

A message was left Saturday with Streisand’s representatives for comment.

Jackson’s estate has condemned the HBO documentary. The pop star, who died in 2009, was found not guilty in 2005 of charges he molested a 13-year-old boy.

