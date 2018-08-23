Band-Aid returns to help young Surrey musicians play like pros

Free day-long workshop for teens and young adults at Surrey City Hall on Sept. 8

The atrium at Surrey City Hall will buzz with young musicians during the city’s next Band-Aid event, set for Saturday, Sept. 8.

The free annual program is a youth-led development day designed for singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12 and 22 years of age.

The young musicians will join music industry mentors for a jam-packed day of workshops, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sessions will include the art of stage presence taught by members of the band Speed Control, and songwriting lessons from those who work at Turtle Recording Studios. As well, vocal skills will be taught by Marlie Collins, guitar by Arthur Smith, drums by Ian March and “music production and making beats” by Nimbus School of Recording & Media.

The day ends with a showcase and jam session that goes into the night, where friends and family are welcome.

Space is limited. To register, call 604-501-5566 (quoting course number 4616908), or visit webreg.surrey.ca.

• RELATED STORY: Free ‘Band-Aid’: Good for Grapes at youth music camp in Surrey, from 2015.

This year, for a $75 fee, a Musical Performance Masterclass will be given by Speed Control at different times from Sept. 5 to 7. “Are you in a band or are you a solo musician? Spend a full hour being coached on all aspects of musical performance with Speed Control. The band that knows how to rock and how to teach it,” says a post at surrey.ca.

The philosophy of Band-Aid emerged out of the community, according to the website’s event advisory.

”Youth musicians want to use their powers for good – to create a positive culture for young bands in Surrey. They want to collaborate, work together and learn together.

“Band-Aid is building a network where everyone is welcome to contribute to a positive and constructive music community by acquiring skills and relationships that benefit their development as musicians.”

The “ripple effect” is that Band-Aid “breaks down barriers and connects people. The musicians have continued to work together to plan events, build relationships and cheer each other on. The skills and direction gained at Band-Aid have resulted in more performance opportunities. Bands have since performed at many of the City of Surrey’s youth and community events.”

Previous story
UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

Just Posted

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

Appeared Wednesday in Surrey court

Surrey man charged, drugs seized after Mountie, dog bear sprayed

Police say Air 1 tracked a suspect when the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Surrey

UPDATE: Police need help finding second suspect after Mercedes crashed into Surrey garage

Surrey RCMP investigating whether ‘police actions during the unfolding incident played any role in the collision’

Band-Aid returns to help young Surrey musicians play like pros

Free day-long workshop for teens and young adults at Surrey City Hall on Sept. 8

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

V2V ferry service to add daily trips from Vancouver to Victoria for fall

New routes will move home base to the mainland, allow guests more time in Victoria

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

The Art of Elka Nowicka

Victoria artist uses layers of colour and glaze to create her paintings

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Most Read