Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith in Hawaii during American Idol tapings. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram)

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

A teen singer from Vancouver Island won’t win American Idol, but she’s nevertheless excited about what’s ahead in her music career.

The reality TV talent show whittled its top 20 contestants down to a top 10 on Sunday’s episode, and it was revealed that Lauren Spencer-Smith won’t be advancing.

In a social media post, the 16-year-old thanked American Idol for the opportunity, and also thanked everyone who voted for her to try to lift her into the top 10.

“Although some may say this is a disappointment, it is a huge accomplishment for all of me and my friends who were part of the top 20…” she wrote. “Everything happens for a reason and and this was such a positive experience for me.”

She said she created what will be lifelong friendships with other Idol contestants and hopes her fans will now turn their support to help out those singers.

At the same time, Spencer-Smith, who grew up in Port Alberni and now lives in Nanaimo, said she’s excited to continue her own musical career.

“This is not the end for me and I’m so excited for what the future holds,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer passes American Idol audition


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

Just Posted

Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

February altercation between two seniors left one man dead

Family awaits trial date three years after Surrey teen was killed in crash

‘We’re pissed off with how slow the system goes,’ says father of Travis Selje

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Pair of appreciation events celebrate Peace Arch Hospital health-care workers

St. John Paul II Academy parade followed by flower giveway to PAH employees

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

‘We made this video as a gift to the kids who are all stuck at home’

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

DFO investigating dead salmon fry washed up on banks of the Fraser River

River advocates asking folks to document any more dead fish found along the Fraser

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

TransLink, BC Transit to resume collecting fares June 1 after installing new barriers

Temporary barriers will allow for front-loading on buses

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

Most Read