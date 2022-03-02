B.C. sending 4 houseguests in new season of Big Brother Canada

Nanaimo’s Hermon Nizghi is one of the contestants in Season 10 of Big Brother Canada, premiering Wednesday, March 2, on Global TV. (Photo courtesy Corus Entertainment)

Four B.C. residents have entered the Big Brother house with 12 other roommates and will try to be the last one left.

Hermon Nizghi from Nanaimo, Haleena Gill from Surrey, Jessica Gowling from Cranbrook and Josh Nash from Vancouver one of 16 are contestants in Season 10 of Big Brother Canada starting Wednesday, March 2.

The Global TV reality series packs the contestants into one house and puts them under constant video surveillance, and throws in additional challenges that might reward houseguests by keeping them safe from being voted out of the house that week, for example.

Nizghi, general manager at Nanaimo Mitsubishi, is already in the house and unavailable for interviews, he noted an e-mail from the network, but he was interviewed by producers prior to the competition.

“My strategy to win Big Brother Canada is to get everyone to fall in love with me at the house and then turn it on in Week 2,” he said in a video posted on the show’s website.

Nizghi added that he will look to make friends and allies and the single 29-year-old said a “show-mance” isn’t out of the question.

“Canada’s going to root for me because I’m a likeable kid, started from humble beginnings, built myself up. I’ve been decently successful…” he said. “I’m hoping they see a bit of themselves in me.”

A press release from Corus Entertainment called Big Brother “the greatest game show on Earth,” promised tension and drama and previewed that houseguests this season will compete in trivia games, unlock mystery doors and take on “gruelling” challenges.

The winner gets a grand prize of $100,000 plus a $10,000 wardrobe from Winners and a trip courtesy Expedia.

Big Brother Canada will air on Global three nights a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the season premiere Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. A season preview special will air on ET Canada that night at 7 p.m. The show can be streamed live on demand with Stack TV or the Global TV app, and viewers can watch free live feeds, participate in votes and more at http://bigbrothercanada.ca.

