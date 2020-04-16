Alex Cuba (Twitter photo)

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Premier John Horgan is hosting a free livestream concert Thursday that features four B.C. musicians, including Juno and Grammy award winners.

The line-up includes jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards.

Also on the bill is Vancouver musician Dan Mangan, a winner of Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

Folk artist Kym Gouchie from Summerland and soul singer Desiree Dawson from White Rock are also set to perform.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone,” said Horgan. ”I’m looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on.”

The concert starts at 4 p.m. To watch, visit the B.C. government’s Facebook page, or visit the province’s YouTube channel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online concerts by White Rock musician aim to help hospital workers

Just Posted

Possible heritage oak in Clayton to be cut down

Cloverdale resident not giving up fight to save ‘heritage tree’

Hearing regarding South Surrey galvanizing plant air quality permit postponed

Officials cite COVID-19 pandemic in tentative rescheduling of proceedings

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 16: Free livestream concert today at 4 p.m., new program to assist with rent costs announced

Supreme court upholds Surrey judge’s no-bail order for man accused of obstructing cops

Man accused of dangerous driving, possessing prohibited weapons and obstructing cops lost 90-day bail review

Surrey senior slams new Council Code of Conduct bylaw for ‘age discrimination’

Annie Kaps, 82, has complained to federal minister for seniors

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Uncontrolled slash fire burning fast, prompting evacuations near Squamish: RCMP

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes were near the fire

RCMP seek assistance in locating Surrey teen

15-year-old Rusal Alnabhan was last seen early Monday morning

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Most Read