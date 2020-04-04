The deadline to enter Pacific Community Resources Society’s ‘Creativity is Contagious’ art competition is April 30. (Submitted)

B.C. community service provider hosts friendly art competition for youth

Theme for Pacific Community Resources contest is ‘finding the silver lining in difficult times’

Pacific Community Resources Society (PCRS) is looking for uplifting artwork for a contest they’re hosting this month.

‘Creativity is Contagious’ is a friendly art competition for youth throughout B.C.

The theme of the artwork “must reflect finding the silver lining in difficult times.”

Youth aged 18 and younger can submit their work in four categories: performance art, handmade art, written art and digital art. Kids and teens can enter a maximum of five entries per person, and there’s a prize to be won in each category.

Artwork is to be uploaded to either Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. Include the hashtag #PCRSprevention and tag your PCRS prevention worker.

Winners will be chosen on April 30.

PCRS is a community service provider which offers services for education, employment, housing, substance use, mental health and youth and family support. They have various locations throughout the province.

B.C. community service provider hosts friendly art competition for youth

