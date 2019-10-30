Cory Thibert in “Awkward Hug,” a theatre show performed at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, Nov. 8.

THEATRE

‘Awkward Hug’ promises laughs, tears in coming-of-age story on Surrey stage

Cory Thibert goes solo at Centre Stage on Nov. 8

With humour and some heartbreaking honesty, a theatre show coming to Surrey tells a story about “the discomfort of navigating adulthood for the first time.”

Awkward Hug also challenges what a “normal” family can look like during its one-night-only staging at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 8 p.m.

The O Albatross company production was written by Cory Thibert, who has earned accolades for his performance at fringe festivals across Canada.

In the summer of 2009, he was a quiet 19-year-old living in his parents’ basement. “He was working as a server to pay his college tuition, spending time with his animal-loving girlfriend, and starting a theatre company with his best friend,” according to one description of the show.

“When the Ottawa Affordable Housing Unit informs his parents that they have to move out of the only home Cory has ever known, it sets in motion a series of events that uncover the truth about what has set his family apart, and force Cory to find his voice…with a scream.”

With storytelling and “intimate reflection” in this solo show, Thibert explores life with two parents who have disabilities, and the housing situation that unfolds.

One reviewer with GigCity in Edmonton described Awkward Hug as a “spectacular coming-of-age story will make you laugh, cry and everything in between,” while the Winnipeg Free Press called the show “sensitive, sharp and never sappy.”

Raved Neil Scott, performing arts programmer with the City of Surrey: “You will laugh out loud and feel all the feels.”

Tickets for the Linnea Gwiazda-directed show, presented by Surrey Civic Theatres, are $30 or $20, depending on the seat’s location in the theatre. For details, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca. Centre stage is located at 13450 104th Ave., Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Sandra Bernhard in ‘Quick Sand’ show at this year’s Chutzpah! Festival

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid 2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

Incident near Tsawwassen ferry terminal ‘no threat to public’

Delta Police officers were dispatched to the scene before 7 a.m. Wednesday

SFU students create colouring book to help refugees learn about Surrey

400 copies of the book have been distributed to agencies throughout Surrey, with demand for more

‘Crazy’ win sends Surrey-area field hockey players to Olympic Games

Canadian men earn trip to Tokyo with shootout victory over Ireland

Renewable natural gas to be extracted from Delta landfill

The project, set to be the largest RNG facility in B.C., will capture and purify biogas

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision with pick-up truck on Mission bridge

Highway 7 and Dewdney Bridge closed for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Woman charged in stabbing death of common-law husband in Vancouver

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside in June 2018

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Most Read