Novelist Catherine McKenzie (submitted photo)

BOOKS

Author’s set-in-Surrey novel won’t be a mystery during May 12 talk

Online Q&A planned with ‘Six Weeks to Live’ novelist Catherine McKenzie

Novelist Catherine McKenzie, whose new book is the set-in-Surrey “Six Weeks to Live,” is up next in Surrey Libraries’ Authors Among Us series of talks.

Aimed at adult mystery fans, the online Q&A is on Wednesday, May 12 starting at 6 p.m., via surreylibraries.ca and Microsoft Teams.

McKenzie has sold more than a million books since retiring from law to write full-time. The Montreal resident’s “You Can’t Catch Me” was optioned for a TV series by Paramount.

Event planners with Surrey Libraries sound excited to welcome the “Canadian star” to their virtual chat: “This is your chance to meet your favourite writer, hear her speak, ask questions, and glimpse into what else might be coming to our bookshelves in the near future. Fans of the mystery genre, this author event is definitely down your alley.”

Released April 20 in Canada by Simon and Schuster, McKenzie’s “Six Weeks to Live” follows Jennifer Barnes, a 48-year-old mother of two, after a doctor gives her just six weeks to live with a brain tumour. The book explores themes of gaslighting, motherhood, complex parent-child relationships, and the nature of forgiveness, both of others and of oneself, according to the publisher.

Surrey Libraries currently hosts a number of “Digital Branch” events, including Authors Among Us, Kids Book Club, English Conversation Circle, YouTube Babytime, Seniors Online Book Club, New Parents Meetup and more. Details and dates are posted on surreylibraries.ca/events.


Most Read