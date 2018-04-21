Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Actor Verne Troyer has dies at the age of 49.

The actor, best known for his role of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died Saturday, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” the statement reads.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside.”

Troyer posted a statement to Instagram earlier this month, sharing with his fans that he was seeking treatment for alcoholism.

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock country singer up for national prize

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP responding to report of stabbing in Whalley

Incident near 104th Avenue and 125th Street

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

South Surrey filmmaker receives Sovereign Medal

Alison MacLean, director of Burkas2Bullets, honoured for volunteerism by Governor General

Celebration of life planned in South Surrey for BC Lions legend

CFL hall-of-famer James ‘Quick’ Parker died March 27

Surrey Knights hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Claims have not been proven before BC Human Rights Tribunal and respondents deny the allegations

VIDEO: Largest LEGO exhibition in British Columbia held at River Rock Casino

Hundreds of builders come from around the world to display their LEGO creations

Hockey for Humboldt charity game Friday

Event in Maple Ridge will benefit bus tragedy victims

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs to sleep

Sunset Beach Park to close for 10 weeks to repair damage from 4-20 event

Vancouver Parks Board said a fence will be placed around the damaged field for ‘major rehabilitation’

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Most Read