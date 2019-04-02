Auditions open for latest play by Delta’s Sidekick Players

Auditions for The Ladies Foursome will be held on April 6 and 8 at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre

Delta’s Sidekick Players Club is holding auditions for the company’s final play of the season.

The Ladies Foursome by Canadian playwright Norm Foster tells the story of group of women —Margot, Tate and Connie —who gather the day after their friend Catherine’s funeral for a round of golf in honour of their recently departed fourth. At the course, they are joined by another woman, an old friend of Catherine’s whom they have never met. Over the course of 18 holes, secrets and confessions unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children and everything in between.

The play requires four women —two in their 50s and two in their 40s. Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday, April 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre in the Sidekick Rehearsal Hall.

No appointments necessary; all auditions will be on a first come, first served basis. Auditions will be a cold read from the script, though the play is available at Vancouver Public Library for those who wish to read it in advance. Those cast will have to join the Sidekick Players — membership costs $10, payable at the first rehearsal.

The Ladies Foursome will run from June 12 to 22 at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre (1172 56th St., Tsawwassen). For more information visit sidekickplayers.wixsite.com/sidekick-players. Interested parties should send their photo and resumé to sidekickplayers@outlook.com.


