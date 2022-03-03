Auditions open for Fraser Valley production of ‘Anything Goes’

(Fraser Valley Musical Theatre image)

Fraser Valley Musical Theatre is looking for singers, dancers and actors for its upcoming production of the Cole Porter classic Anything Goes.

A seven-time Tony Award-wining play, Anything Goes tells the story of Billy Crocker, a stowaway on an ocean liner traveling from New York to London who falls in love with an heiress aboard the ship and enlists the help of some very unlikely characters to try to win her over.

Anything Goes is an entertaining, romantic and adventurous show that is sure to get your feet tapping along with the actors during their outstanding tap dance numbers,” reads a call for auditions posted to the company’s website.

Auditions for all roles, including a swing cast, will be by appointment only March 9 and 10 in North Delta, with call-backs scheduled for March 16. Cast members must be 16 or older and able to show proof of vaccination.

Actors are asked to prepare two contrasting songs from Broadway musicals (32-bar cut, verse and chorus) and to bring sheet music (hole punched and in binder) — no a capella singing and no recordings.

The company is also looking to fill dancing-only roles.

Tips for auditioning are available at fvgss.org/auditions/audition-tips.

To book an audition time, email Sydney at fvgssproducer@gmail.com.

Fraser Valley Musical Theatre is also looking for core production team members for the show, including producer, director, music director, stage manager and choreographer. Those interested in taking on those roles are asked to contact the company through its website (fvgss.org).

Rehearsals start March 27, with the show scheduled to run June 30 through July 10 at the Surrey Arts Centre.

The recently re-branded Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society is now in its 40th year of entertaining theatregoers south of the Fraser.

editor@northdeltareporter.com
