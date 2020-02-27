Auditions are being held March 14 in Abbotsford for a chance to appear in front of the panel of business moguls, known as the “Dragons,” on the CBC Television show Dragons’ Den. (Photo: CBC Television)

Aspiring entrepreneurs invited to pitch ideas at Dragons’ Den auditions

Abbotsford and Vancouver the only Lower Mainland try-out locations

The hit CBC Television show Dragons’ Den will hold open auditions in Abbotsford on Saturday, March 14.

The auditions run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, 36035 North Parallel Rd.

No experience is necessary, and participants of all ages are encouraged to audition.

The Abbotsford auditions are the only ones being held in the Lower Mainland outside of Vancouver. (Those auditions are on March 7 and 8 at the Westin Bayshore Hotel.)

Dragons’ Den gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls, known as the Dragons.

All interested entrepreneurs should be prepared to pitch their concept in less than five minutes. Selected candidates will be invited to face the Dragons when the upcoming season is filmed in Toronto.

This is the 11th consecutive year that the auditions have been held in Abbotsford. Those who can’t make it in person are invited to apply online, although even those auditioning in person are encouraged to fill out the online form first.

More information and application forms are available at cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions.

