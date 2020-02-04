Dawn Petten and Christopher Allen in “The Birds & the Bees,” among Arts Club plays touring to Surrey next season. (Photo: Moonrider Productions)

THEATRE

Arts Club to bring ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ to Surrey, plus two other plays on tour

The company will bring ‘Elf: The Musical’ to Vancouver stage, among other 2020-21 shows

Arts Club Theatre Company will bring productions of Every Brilliant Thing, The Cull and The Birds & the Bees to Surrey next season.

The three touring shows were announced Tuesday (Feb. 4) among several others to be featured during the company’s 57th season.

Every year the Arts Club brings a trio of productions to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, among other theatres in the region, as part of the Surrey Spectacular series of concerts, plays, comedy shows, film screenings and other events.

This fall, Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing will be staged at the Bear Creek Park theatre. “In this uplifting show, a girl helps her mother cope with depression by listing everything worth living for, with help from the audience,” says a description of the Arts Club-produced play, to star Naomi Wright.

(story continues below video)

In early 2021, Michele Riml and Michael St. John Smith’s The Cull will be staged in Surrey, in a production directed by Mindy Parfitt. In this script, “secrets come to light and relationships unravel in this new dinner party drama.”

Weeks later, Mark Crawford’s comedy The Birds & the Bees will offer a tale of “love, lust, beekeeping and the artificial insemination of turkeys.”

In Vancouver, the Arts Club’s new season will open with Sense and Sensibility, a playful adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel, at the company’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Four other shows will hit the Stanley stage, including Elf: The Musical (the holiday comedy based on the beloved film), Network (the Tony Award-winning media satire), The Legend of Georgia McBride (a musical romp about an Elvis-impersonator-turned-drag-queen) and ELVIS The Musical (a new biographical portrait of the rock ‘n’ roll King).

The Arts Club’s 2020-2021 season will mark third at the company’s helm for the White Rock-raised Ashlie Corcoran, alongside executive director Peter Cathie White.

“Above all, the Arts Club aspires to enrich the lives of our community members with meaningful storytelling,” Corcoran said at Tuesday’s launch event. “This season, I aim to stay true to this goal by programming beautiful, richly textured stories that reflect our diversity and shed light on the human experience.”

This season, the Arts Club on Tour series in Surrey will conclude with Kim’s Convenience, the Ins Choi play that inspired the television show. The production will hit the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre from Feb. 19 to March 1. For show details, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ keeps Surrey actor busy when not working as church pastor in Guildford.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
