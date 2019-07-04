Artistic ‘triple threat’ from South Surrey wins recognition

Singer, dancer and actor Mackayla Carse was provincial delegate from KPU International Music Festival

It’s been a great 2019 so far for Peninsula triple-threat performer Mckayla Carse, 14.

In March, the singer, dancer and actor won a song and dance solo performance of the year award at the Synergy Dance Festival in Mission.

In May, Carse was the KPU International Music Festival (formerly Kiwanis Fraser Valley Festival) delegate in junior musical theatre voice at the B.C. Performing Arts Festival – qualifying for a second year running.

And on June 14, she appeared at the KPU festival’s Honors Performance Concert, recognizing her honorable mention at the provincial festival in her category (14 and under).

At the June 14 event she also received the Rotary Club of Langley Festival Delegate bursary for musical theatre of $200, and an Elaine Lindbjerg ‘Musical Theatre performer with most potential’ bursary of $50.

It’s not the first recognition for Carse, who has been a regular winner in dance competition solo song and dance categories since she started competing at age 10 with Essence of Dance.

Starting as a singing student when she was eight years old, she has trained with Tracy Neff and Debra DaVaughn.

She has also taken film and TV audition classes at White Rock’s The Drama Class and is currently receiving acting coaching from Jennifer Copping.

