An image from artist Nicolas Sassoon’s “Liquid Landscapes” at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. (submitted photo: Surrey Art Gallery)

Artist showcases ‘Liquid Landscapes’ of Surrey parks, beaches and rivers

Nicolas Sassoon’s digital work at UrbanScreen starting Sept. 21

The “Liquid Landscapes” of Surrey’s parks, beaches and rivers are featured in the latest showcase at the city’s UrbanScreen.

Nicolas Sassoon’s digital artwork will be showcased on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre starting Friday (Sept. 21), until Jan. 6.

Set to activate daily, half an hour after sunset, the images capture “the essence of local geography through pixel animations.”

Sassoon’s work is inspired by photographs of seven key geographic sites around Surrey, including Redwood Park, Nicomekl River and Serpentine Fen.

“Changing every night, the animations invoke rippling reflections, flowing waves, and the growth and decay of foliage,” says an event post.

The Vancouver-based Sassoon renders the scenes “in limited but vibrant colours informed by each location as well as by the retro, pixelated look of early web design,” curators suggest.

“He condenses each location into a series of colours and shapes,” raves a post on the gallery’s website. “This abstract treatment gives an impression of Surrey’s natural environment. It also alludes to how digital images shape our experience of the world. We often see nature through a lens, whether holding our own cameras in front of our face or scrolling through friends’ pictures on social media. ‘Liquid Landscapes’ illustrates how data visualization methods represent real places and alter them.”

At Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88th Ave.), Sassoon will talk about his work during an hour-long forum on Friday, Sept. 28, starting at 7 p.m. After that, from 8 to 9 p.m. at the UrbanScreen site (13458 107A Ave.), an event will showcase digital artworks created by young artists, including residents in the gallery’s Indigenous Contemporary Art Intensive (ICAI) and those from Chuck Bailey’s skate park and gym programs, the City’s Community Art Program and the gallery’s Art Together.

“Nicolas Sassoon has been producing large-scale public artworks for many years now, and we are delighted to bring his work to Canada’s premiere venue for outdoor digital art,” stated Rhys Edwards, Surrey Art Gallery’s assistant curator. “In addition to celebrating the tremendous geographic diversity throughout Surrey, ‘Liquid Landscapes’ challenges us to think about our complicated relationship with nature and technology.”

The exhibition is accompanied by an essay by Rhys Edwards, as part of the Surrey Art Gallery Presents publication series, available for free download from the gallery’s website, surrey.ca/artgallery.

 

Nicolas Sassoon. (submitted photo: Surrey Art Gallery)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place
Next story
Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Just Posted

Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Film production continues to film Thursday in downtown Cloverdale

Surrey writer given $10K prize for Punjabi-language stories

‘Prism’ collection earns Harpreet Sekha a Dhahan Prize finalist nod

City transparency, accountability among issues for White Rock council candidate

Christian Lane announced his intention to run Monday

White Rock Coalition adds seventh candidate to roster

Balbir Thind will run for council in the Oct. 20 election

Artist showcases ‘Liquid Landscapes’ of Surrey parks, beaches and rivers

Nicolas Sassoon’s digital work at UrbanScreen starting Sept. 21

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Most Read