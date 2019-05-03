The Pre-Heat by the Art of Lights Festival will include food, lights, dinosaurs and mechanical bull riding. (Cloverdale Rodeo / cloverdalerodeo.com)

Art of Lights lantern festival to participate in Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

‘Pre-Heat’ will serve as a preview for the festival, which will return to Cloverdale in the fall

The Art of Lights lantern festival will participate in the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this May long weekend.

According to the Cloverdale Rodeo’s event website, Art of Lights will provide a “preview for what’s to come with this year’s [event].”

The Art of Lights lantern festival took place in Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Park, located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, last fall and winter. Displays of handcrafted lanterns, animatronic dinosaurs and food were all featured in the event, but it was mostly known in the local community for opening more than two months after it was originally scheduled to debut.

Organizers said they struggled with permit issues and uncooperative weather, which caused the months of delays. But despite the setbacks, organizers still plan to return to the fairgrounds for another festival in the fall of 2019.

The “Pre-Heat” display that Art of Lights will host will be within the country fair, and accessed for free with gate admission. The event description promises “a completely different experience,” complete with lights, dinosaurs, and mechanical bull riding, and is meant as a sneak peek at what this year’s Art of Lights festival will include.

It will also feature a variety of food, including fried noodles, egg waffles and BBQ.


