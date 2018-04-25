‘Art of Dance’ show in Surrey marks International Dance Day

Dancers of diverse skills and backgrounds will gather in Surrey for another International Dance Day celebration this weekend.

“The Art of Dance” is the name of the event set for Sunday evening (April 29, 7 p.m.) in the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, which has hosted the annual Surrey Festival of Dance over the past month.

The city’s annual Dance Day showcase is hosted and organized by the South Surrey-based XBa company, operated by Nela Hallwas.

Its Diskordanse performance group will be featured this year, along with the Serbian folk-dancers SKUD Zavicaj, Keri’s Highland Dance Studio and a team from Tamanawis Secondary School in Newton. The event will include visual “scapes” by photographer Barbara J. Cooper and paintings by James McCue.

• RELATED STORY: Diskordanse company pushes the envelope by juxtaposing the beautiful with the shocking, from 2014.

“We are fusing traditional dance with contemporary dance movement, and visual arts and photography,” Hallwas told the Now-Leader.

“Enter the world of an ever-changing contemporary art gallery and experience the altering of time and space, as each movement reveals new art that explodes out of its confines.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Tickets are $23 via tickets.surrey.ca and 604-501-5566.

International Dance Day International Dance Day was created in 1982 by the dance committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO, according to a post at international-dance-day.org.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter