Arm surgery for Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer Daniel Adair

Daniel Adair is back drumming after a doctor dealt with a condition that impacted the way he played in recent years.

Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer says he had been experiencing increased difficulty with control in his right hand, and now he knows why.

Adair explained the situation in a tweet posted to Nickelback’s account last Friday (May 8).

“After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause,” Adair posted. “Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate, making my wrist twist in a mechanically inaccurate motion.”

It’s called Radial Tunnel Syndrome, and the doc told Adair that it’s pretty rare.

“Don’t know what the cause is, there was no pain or damage,” the drummer added. “So luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breathe again. I’ve healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It’s very exciting though, it’s amazing what one nerve can change.”

So right now, Adair said it’s great time for him to be in isolation “and get my chops together.”

(Story continues below video)

From Toronto, the Adair family moved to Whalley when Daniel was in Grade 1. Adair went to school in North Delta for a time before he landed a job at the Long & McQuade store in Whalley. He gigged and did studio work before Nickelback called in the mid-2000s.

Last January, Nickelback announced summer plans for an “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour timed to mark the 15th anniversary of the album, which boasted a slew of mid-00’s hits including “Photograph,” “Rockstar” and “Far Away.” The band planned to play the album in its entirety for 46 North American dates starting July 19 in Raleigh, N.C., with Toronto the only Canadian date on July 8. Those plans, of course, are cancelled due to the pandemic.



