Drummer Daniel Adair. (Youtube photo)

Arm surgery for Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer Daniel Adair

‘Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate’

Daniel Adair is back drumming after a doctor dealt with a condition that impacted the way he played in recent years.

Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer says he had been experiencing increased difficulty with control in his right hand, and now he knows why.

Adair explained the situation in a tweet posted to Nickelback’s account last Friday (May 8).

“After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause,” Adair posted. “Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate, making my wrist twist in a mechanically inaccurate motion.”

It’s called Radial Tunnel Syndrome, and the doc told Adair that it’s pretty rare.

“Don’t know what the cause is, there was no pain or damage,” the drummer added. “So luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breathe again. I’ve healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It’s very exciting though, it’s amazing what one nerve can change.”

So right now, Adair said it’s great time for him to be in isolation “and get my chops together.”

(Story continues below video)

From Toronto, the Adair family moved to Whalley when Daniel was in Grade 1. Adair went to school in North Delta for a time before he landed a job at the Long & McQuade store in Whalley. He gigged and did studio work before Nickelback called in the mid-2000s.

Last January, Nickelback announced summer plans for an “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour timed to mark the 15th anniversary of the album, which boasted a slew of mid-00’s hits including “Photograph,” “Rockstar” and “Far Away.” The band planned to play the album in its entirety for 46 North American dates starting July 19 in Raleigh, N.C., with Toronto the only Canadian date on July 8. Those plans, of course, are cancelled due to the pandemic.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92
Next story
Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert already sold out for 2021

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert already sold out for 2021

‘Everyone was so pleasant knowing how much this event means to us,’ event planners say

Tips from public lead to South Surrey drug bust

Drugs, cash, evidence of online sales operation uncovered by RCMP

New service aims to deliver groceries to South Surrey and White Rock seniors

Good Neighbour BC launches after success of similar program in Ontario

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 11: New mural in White Rock to honour frontline workers; federal program aids large businesses

Arm surgery for Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer Daniel Adair

‘Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate’

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Most Read