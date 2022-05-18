Arkells band to headline Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day event, last held in Cloverdale 3 years ago

The Arkells in a photo posted to the band’s website (arkellsmusic.com).

Canadian rock band Arkells will headline Surrey’s first in-person Canada Day event since 2019.

Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre will host the free festivities on Friday, July 1 for 11 hours, starting at 10 a.m.

Other performers will include Shawnee Kish, Haviah Mighty, En Karma, Old Soul Rebel, Babylung, Git Hayetsk Dancers, Teon Gibbs, Adewolf, Ashley Pater, Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band, DJ J-Editz and others listed on surrey.ca/canadaday/performers.

An expanded Indigenous Village will feature the new Siam Stage, meaning “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish language. “This stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a Residential School Survivor honouring ceremony, Indigenous education, and contemporary performances,” says a news release from Surrey City Hall.

Surrey’s Canada Day event is planned by the city’s special events team, with funding from sponsors and other levels of government.

Last time around, in 2019, rock band Our Lady Peace headlined Surrey’s July 1 celebrations in Cloverdale, with Bif Naked and others in concert, pre-pandemic.

Formed in Hamilton in the mid-2000s, Arkells have had a number of hit alt-rock songs in recent years, including “Knocking at the Door,” “People’s Champ” and “Leather Jacket.”

Shawnee Kish is a Mohawk singer-songwriter most noted as a Juno Award nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2022, for her self-titled debut EP.

Haviah Mighty, a hip hop artist from Brampton, rose to prominence in 2016 as a member of The Sorority, before releasing several EPs on her own including “Flower City,” in 2017.

On surrey.ca/canadaday, look for more details about the July 1 event in Cloverdale.

The website notes that Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen) and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

“With the discovery of unmarked burial sites at former Residential Schools, Canada Day is a day to reflect on the wrongs of the past and how we can all come together to play a part in healing,” the website says. “The City of Surrey stands with Indigenous communities across the country during mourning.

“Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing music, education, entertainment, and the cultural practices of many Indigenous and multicultural artists. The City invites residents to come together to experience diverse cultural expression, as well as the best of Canada and its hope for the future.

“The Indian Residential School Survivors Society has opened its support lines to provide counselling services 24/7. For toll-free service across the province call 1-800-721-0066; or visit irsss.ca. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.”



