Applications open for Dragons’ Den virtual auditions

The hit CBC TV show Dragons’ Den, which holds open auditions in the Lower Mainland every year, is this year holding them virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are now being accepted online at cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions.
Scheduled auditions will be held through video or phone calls.
The application asks for people to upload a 30- to 60-second “elevator pitch” about their product or service, as well as to answer more than 30 questions.
Applications are saved for a future season, and producers will only contact those who are selected to move on to a virtual audition.
Dragons’ Den gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls – known as the Dragons – in hopes of obtaining financial backing.