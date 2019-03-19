Anderson Cooper has a 2-book deal, first expected in 2022

Cooper is the bestselling author of ‘Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival’

Anderson Cooper has a two-book deal and plans to collaborate with historian-novelist Katherine Howe.

Harper announced Tuesday the 51-year-old CNN anchor and “60 Minutes” correspondent will work on two books of nonfiction with Howe, who specializes in novels about witchcraft, including “The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs” and “The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane.” The first release is scheduled for 2022. Harper declined to share further details.

Cooper is the bestselling author of “Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival” and “The Rainbow Comes and Goes,” which he wrote with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press

