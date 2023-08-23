An American Crown Circus performer in Surrey in September 2022. (File photo: Anna Burns)

American Crown Circus to return to Surrey shopping mall lot in September

Tour of B.C. includes show dates at Guildford Town Centre

Another circus is coming to Surrey in September.

Las Vegas-based American Crown Circus will set up at Guildford Town Centre from Sept. 14-18 as part of B.C. tour, with 11 afternoon and evening “Circo Osorio” shows off 104 Avenue.

The tour includes dates in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Nanaimo, Abbotsford, Victoria, Richmond and other cities, according to details posted on the website americancrowncircus.com, where tickets can be purchased.

Last September, American Crown Circus brought its “white castle big top” to the parking lot at Guildford Town Centre, where “international acts from around the continent” were featured.

The action is shown in reporter Anna Burns’ video/story posted on surreynowleader.com.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The company website details the history of the American Crown Circus, dating back to the first Circo Osorio in 1927. By the mid-1990s members of the Osorio family stopped performing at Circus Circus in Las Vegas to create their own touring circus, and expanded into Canada in 2017.

Last May, the rival Royal Canadian International Circus performed a weekend of shows under a ‘big top’ tent set up at Guildford Town Centre. The travelling circus thrills with a contortionist, stunt motorbike riders, high-wire acts, speed juggling and other performers.


Entertainment

