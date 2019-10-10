Violinist Guy Braunstein in a photo posted to wikimedia.org.

MUSIC

‘Along the Danube’ concert for VSO in Surrey on Friday night

Violinist Guy Braunstein is the guest performer at ‘Surrey Nights’ series date

Violinist Guy Braunstein will be in the spotlight during Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s season-opening concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday night (Oct. 11).

The music of composers Strauss, Schubert, Brahms and Bartók will be performed during the “Along the Danube” concert of “European folk music with orchestral storytelling.”

Globetrotting Viennese conductor Sascha Goetzel leads the VSO in “charming musical tales from the Vienna Woods,” according to a media release.

CLICK HERE to read Braunstein’s bio on vancouversymphony.ca, and CLICK HERE for tickets to the concert.

“Along the Danube” is part of the 2019-2020 Surrey Nights series and is also playing at the Orpheum on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Surrey concert will include a prelude concert at 7 p.m. featuring the VSO School of Music (SoM) Honour Jazz Combo, comprised of students from Semiahmoo Secondary, the North Shore and Vancouver school districts, and Grade 11 Höing Scholarship recipients Johannes Lee Meyer and Josh Vandenbroek.


