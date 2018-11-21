The Pete Paquette-led band featured in the “Elvis: A Christmas Special” concert coming to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 2. (submitted photo)

All-Elvis ‘Christmas Special’ in Surrey stars acclaimed tribute singer on tour

Pete Paquette returns to Bell theatre with Amberley Beatty, Rockin’ Royals Band and singing Tonettes

Pete Paquette is set to return to Surrey with his acclaimed Elvis show, this time in a “Christmas Special” that’s new to B.C. audiences.

The concert is booked at Bell Performing Arts Centre on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2, with Amberley Beatty as a guest performer, the Rockin’ Royals Band and also the singing Tonettes.

Presley’s most notable Christmas hits will be showcased, including “Blue Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Winter Wonderland,” “The Wonderful World of Christmas” and others.

“With the entire Christmas song book at their disposal, Pete and Amberley will take you on a magical journey and sing a variety of some of their personal favourite Christmas songs that are dear to their heart,” promises a post on the website paquetteproductions.com, a company Paquette launched in 2010 to bring his portrayal of the King “to a new level.”

The tour of B.C. includes shows in Maple Ridge (Nov. 29), Abbotsford (Nov. 30), North Vancouver (Dec. 1) and the Surrey date.

“We encourage people of all ages to join us as we celebrate the world of Christmas through music’s most legendary artist, Elvis,” Paquette stated. “We’ll have a ‘Blue Christmas’ without you.”

In the fall of 2017, the Toronto-based Paquette and his band of Elvis sound-alikes played “A Tribute to Elvis in Concert” at the Bell, with Paquette as the “young,” leather-wearing Elvis and the U.K.-based Chris Connor as the jumpsuit-adorned “Vegas” version of the King.

Paquette, who speaks with a French accent, said he first discovered Presley’s music as a 10-year-old boy raised in a town located between Montreal and Ottawa.

“I saw a TV commercial of Elvis videos they were selling, and Elvis had passed away already – a few years before I was born, actually,” Paquette told the Now-Leader last fall. “I just got hooked on the way Elvis performed, the music, and I questioned a lot about who he was, and I just became an instant fan. I’m in my early 30s now and people sometimes wonder how I could be such a huge Elvis fan, but it’s just everything about him and his music, pretty simple. It’s just timeless.”

Looking ahead, Paquette Productions will also bring a “Legends Show” to the Bell next spring, on March 31, with tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown and Elvis.

For more details about events at the Sullivan Heights theatre, at 6250 144th St., call 604-507-6355 or visit tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com.


