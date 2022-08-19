‘All-ages drag brunch’ show Sunday to raise money for new Surrey theatre company

Pivot Theatre will stage shows at Bethany-Newton United Church starting this fall

In Newton on Sunday (Aug. 21), “an all-ages drag brunch” serves as a fundraiser for one Surrey-based theatre company.

Pivot Theatre’s “Drag Out Your Friends” event is planned at The Greek Corner restaurant (#123-7218 King George Blvd.), from noon to 2 p.m.

Hosted by Aria Treble, the show will include performances by Isabella, Margaux Rita, Eva Scarlett, Heathen, Batty B Banks, and Abeiya Miraj, with a spotlight performance by Mystic Minx (aka Nathaniel Minx).

Tickets are $50 + GST each, and include a choice of entrée (chicken, beef, or vegetarian). For tickets, visit pivottheatre.ca for details.

Meantime, Pivot Theatre has signed a lease with the Bethany-Newton United Church (14853 60 Ave.) to stage plays there. “This transit-accessible space can seat audiences of up to 250, and will host our August AGM, workshops and upcoming fall and winter productions,” a Pivot newsletter says.

For a mid-November run at the Newton church, the company will stage “A Late Snow,” by Jane Chambers. Needed are volunteer crew members, training provided. To get involved, contact producer Margaret Shearman by email, pivottheatre20@gmail.com.

Pivot has ambitious plans to create “a safer place to create” in Newton, to make up for what founder Margaret Shearman calls a lack of places in the city where people “can express themselves and learn new things and just bond with people and be yourself.”

READ MORE in our story from March 2022: Surrey’s new Pivot Theatre launches with ‘My Blue Heaven’ play and ‘a safer place to create’ plan.



