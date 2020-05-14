The theatre, which has in recent weeks been offering retro movies including Jurassic World, has sold out of tickets for many of its showings. (Twilight Drive-In website)

After ‘turning hundreds of cars away’ Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out of many of its retro movie showings, with online-only tickets now available

Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre experience, in Aldergrove, has taken a step Back to the Future during the COVID pandemic.

Now that Twilight Drive-In has expanded showtimes to every night of the week, it’s gone one step further to convert its offerings to old-school films for viewing.

It started with Jurassic World on May 7, which sold out its first weekend and will run until Thursday.

This Friday, May 15, classic films Back to the Future and Jaws will grace the outdoor theatres’ 40-foot screen, nightly.

The first Friday showing of the films has sold out, according to its website.

RELATED: Township bylaw officers find Aldergrove Drive-In theatre social distance friendly

The theatre has remained open by implementing social distancing measures that include limiting the amount of cars in its lot and lengthening the permitted space between them.

Cars visiting must park 20-feet away from other vehicles, unless both vehicles contain people who are self-isolating from the virus, together.

Still – dozens of vehicles are able to attend the outdoor movie theatre each night.

In fact, it’s gotten so busy – with no other theatres open during the pandemic – the drive-in has had to turn “hundreds of cars away” some night, according to its Facebook page.

RELATED: Drive-in theatre boats films ‘from the privacy and comfort of your own vehicle’

As such, business owner and operator Jay Daulat converted ticket sales to online-only to reduce the amount of cars showing up and expecting entry.

Now “there will be no need to arrive super early and no disappointment of getting turned away,” the drive-in said via Facebook.

Tickets purchased online guarantees buyers entry to see its films – just not a specific spot.

Showtimes often start at around 8:50 p.m. Gates into the lot are open 50 minutes prior.

