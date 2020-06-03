The sign outside Central City Fun Park in Surrey. (Facebook photo)

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Months later than planned, Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park is set to open at 5 p.m. this Friday (June 5).

The entertainment centre, billed as “Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park,” is located in 27,000 square feet of space near Pattullo Bridge and Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

“We are finally ready to open and welcome the community to our Fun Park,” operators posted on the facility’s Facebook page. “Things will be a little different than what we had originally planned but our goal to provide a FUN & SAFE facility remains.”

Central City Fun Park features a roller skating rink, bowling, nine-hole miniature golf course, 65 arcade games, Hologate virtual-reality game, party rooms, a pizzeria and more, in the former SkyZone trampoline park space at 11125 124th St.

(Story continues below video)

• RELATED VIDEO/STORY, from Feb. 6: First look inside Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park, with roller rink, bowling and more

The fun park was set to open at spring break, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

For now, facility access is limited to 20 people per hour, and the maximum length of stay is two hours.

Occupancy has been reduced from 300 to 40 people, and the use of face masks is mandatory – “free or bring your own,” operators say.

“We spaced out the Arcade to allow for social distancing,” says the Facebook post. “We have limited Roller Skating to 12 skaters at a time. We have reduced the number of Bowling Lanes in half. We have enhanced our sanitation & cleaning procedures.”

The Hologate VR attraction and pizzeria will remain closed until further notice.

Admission tickets are $20 and must be purchased online prior to arrival. More details are posted to centralcityfunpark.com.

The facility is operated by Surrey-raised brothers Erik, Glen and Steve Vilio, in another of their Willow Industries entertainment ventures.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Entertainmentvideo games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

Just Posted

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 3: Threat of fines quashes South Surrey seniors’ daily workouts

As thrift store aims to reopen, Surrey Hospice Society struggles to raise funds

‘Right now I think people are suffering grief more than they ever have’

South Surrey seniors home ends outdoor class after complaints from neighbour

‘Everybody has a right, and they don’t have a right to infringe on us,’ a neighbour said

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Central bank now expects GDP to decline between 10 and 20 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2019

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment in schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Most Read