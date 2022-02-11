‘Admissions’ on Surrey stage as Naked company finally goes live with ‘thought-provoking play’

Actor Terry Ford rehearses “Admissions,” a Naked Stage theatre company production coming to Newton Cultural Centre in Surrey on the weekend of Feb. 25-27. (Submitted photo)

Five actors will be on a “naked” stage in Surrey for a reading of “Admissions,” a Joshua Harmon story about the head of the admissions department at a New England prep school who fights to diversify the student body.

At Newton Cultural Centre, in “readers theatre” style, Surrey’s Naked Stage company will present the play three times from Feb. 25-27, including evening shows Friday and Saturday, and a Sunday matinee.

Director Kelly Thompson was in Boston in November 2019 when she caught a performance of the 2018 Drama Desk Award-winning script.

“This thought-provoking play achieved its goal as it churned around in my mind for a long time afterwards,” Thompson recalled. “What I knew for sure, about two minutes after the curtain closed that evening, was that I was going to bring this play to our Naked Stage.

A few months later the pandemic “invaded our lives,” Thompson added, “and the presentation of this play would have to sit on the backburner until we could perform it live. I am deeply proud of the cast of this play and am extremely excited to finally get to share it with our audience.”

The “Admissions” script spotlights the character Sherri Rosen-Mason. Alongside her husband, the prep school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st Century. “But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results,” a webpost explains. “A no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of hypocrisy.”

The production features the voices of Terry Ford (as Sherri), Joyce Gillespie (Roberta), Adam Arki (Charlie), Andy Wood (Bill) and Colleen McGoff Dean (Ginnie).

As with all Naked Stage productions, performances don’t have movement, extensive lighting, sound systems or props, and the stage is bare except for actors sitting on stools and music stands holding their scripts.

For tickets and more details, visit nspsociety.com/upcoming-shows. Newton Cultural Centre is located at 13530 72 Ave., Surrey.

Tickets are available online and at the door. “A reminder that all audience members must show proof of vaccine upon entry to Newton Cultural Centre and must remain masked during the performance,” the theatre company notes.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

