Addictive Comedy coming to South Surrey

Graduates of ‘therapeutic comedy’ course to perform at Elgin Hall

Addictive Comedy members perform at the Kent Street Activity Centre last year, raising more than $10,000 through two shows. (Contributed photo)

Eight students of a therapeutic-comedy course are to share their stories through humour during a pair of shows in South Surrey next month.

Set for April 12 at Elgin Hall (14250 Crescent Rd.), the Addictive Comedy performances are at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and will also feature new material from previous graduates, according to a news release.

Addictive Comedy, founded in the U.K. in 2012, arrived in White Rock in 2017.

Founder Lizzie Allan described comedy as an “untapped resource” for people dealing with addiction and mental illness.

“I realized that if we use it in the right way it helps people reconnect with their passion and creativity whilst at the same time enabling us to process our traumas and losses, it’s incredible,” Allan said in a news release issued at the time.

Two sold-out performances in February 2018 raised more than $10,000 for Avalon Recovery Society. The Launching Pad, a men’s residential treatment centre in South Surrey, received more than $6,500 from a fall 2017 show.

A description for the April 12 shows encourages people to “come and support the bravest people in the world.”

Tickets are $20. To purchase, or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.ca