Actors all aboard!

Creative Compass and Langley Historical Society hold auditions for CN Station vignettes

Creative Compass (CCS) and the Langley Historical Society have partnered to bring the Fort’s CN Station to life with a series of historical vignettes.

Based on the script Wheels of Time by CN committee member Mark Forsythe – auditions for interested actors will be held at the station on July 23.

CCS president Brigitte Seib said each story will take place in a different time period of the station’s history.

“The first takes place in 1928 and then the next is just after the war in the 1940s and one I think is set in the late sixties,” Seib explained. “He [Forsythe] is going to expand on the script, but we wanted to get a move on with the rehearsal process because you never know what actors might bring to a character and expand through improv.”

Performances will run every Saturday after Labour Day from 12 to 4 p.m., with the final performance running during the Cranberry Festival in October.

The open casting call welcomes all ages from 14 to 80 who have an interest in developing a theatre troupe and raising awareness of cultural heritage.

“Creative Compass hasn’t done anything with theatre yet. We partnered with the historical society and hope to grow this to other historical vignettes in other parts of the village,” Seib added.

CCS formed earlier in 2019 by Seib after her 29-year-old son Myles passed away from brain tumour complications four years ago.”

“The idea had been in our head for a few years about creating a society that will offer mentorship projects in the arts like music, theatre, art, and film. My son passed away four years ago, and he was always one of those smiling guys, and into music,” she explained.

CCS hosted their inaugural open mic night Myles of Smiles in February at Maria’s Gelato and another on Canada Day at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

“It’s been really good,” Sieb said regarding the open mic reactions. “It grew really fast. We started with seven acts and it grew to about double that. We welcome more acoustic acts as opposed to large scale bands.”

Read more: Emerging talent invited to new Fort Langley open mic night

Open mic nights will continue throughout the summer with opportunities at Gasoline Alley on Wednesday, July 24 and the CN Station on Aug 18, both from 3 – 7 p.m. Interested performers can just show up but should pre-register a half hour before the show.

Auditions for the CN Station vignettes run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 23238 Mavis Ave in Fort Langley.

For more information about the station’s history and the upcoming auditions, people can visit www.langleyheritage.ca/cn-station.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Snowbirds to perform at Boundary Bay Airshow

Just Posted

Surrey man who dropped brick of cocaine in front of cops loses court appeal

Amanpreet Singh Gill, 33, was sentenced to two years less a day

FOCUS: Federal election campaign heating up in Surrey

Lazy days of summer interrupted by knocks on residents’ doors by incumbents, would-be MPs in pursuit of votes

VIDEO: White Rock’s Totem Park renaming motion to be reconsidered

1999 commemorative ceremony video shows ‘historic’ apology from RCMP to First Nations

South Surrey girl aims to make waves for ocean change, one ripple at a time

‘I know I can make a difference,’ says Shelby Hack

Surrey survey details new sports stadium planned at Bear Creek Park

The proposed facility ‘will upgrade an existing track and sports field to international standards’

VIDEO: Bloodhounds join the search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Petsearchers Canada arrive in town Monday afternoon to help out

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings Monday due to mechanical issues

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run affected in order to repair Queen of New Westminster

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Woman grabbed, followed on trail near SFU campus: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her

Most Read