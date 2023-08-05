Actors aim to develop talent for Hollywood North with White Rock studio

Ongoing U.S. strikes by writers and screen performers have inevitably led to a slowdown in production in Hollywood North, where more than half of all Canadian-lensed features and episodes are bound for U.S. networks or streaming services.

But that’s not going to put a dent in the plans of award-winning Vancouver actors Robert Moloney and Julie Lynn Mortensen to open the White Rock Actor’s Studio this September.

The couple’s enterprise is geared to giving people of all ages – whether experienced players or absolute beginners – high-level training for film and TV work.

The goal is to provide Semiahmoo Peninsula residents classes that deliver the training and support necessary to pursue a professional career in Hollywood North, without having to face a time and gas-consuming trip into Vancouver to get them.

They’re starting relatively small, teaching and taping classes on Thursdays and Saturdays, starting in September, in a room at the Church of the Holy Trinity, at 15115 Roper Ave. And as a grand opening special, they’re offering a $25 reduction in the price of the six-week sessions starting that month.

Both Moloney and Mortensen agree that a settlement of the differences of writers and actors and production companies – as thorny as the issues are at present – is also inevitable.

Before long, they predict, the wheels of Hollywood North will be back in overdrive again, offering opportunities – and the typically challenging demands of tight production schedules – to the local talent pool.

What better time for those who’ve dreamed about acting to acquire necessary acting, auditioning and self-marketing skills to jump on the wagon, once it gets rolling again?

“It’s also a really great time for professional actors to jump back into training, go back to sharpening up those skills,” Moloney said. “Acting is like a muscle – it has to be exercised or it atrophies.”

READ ALSO: Hollywood strikes halt filming of TV shows and movies in Surrey, where commercials are key

They know whereof they speak – both Moloney and Mortensen can offer not only their skill as professionally trained actors, but experience of filming everything from feature leads to recurring television series roles, in addition to experience acting on theatre stages across the country.

In addition to a host of IMDb credits, they have good memories of recent projects.

Moloney, also an acting instructor at New Image College of Art in Vancouver – and who will guide the studios adult program – notched up roles in the Oscar-winning The Revenant, and HBO’s You Me Her and Amazon’s haunting mystery series Three Pines.

“I was blessed to be able to work (in that) with Alfred Molina, who is a real gentleman as well as a gifted actor – so down-to-earth and so generous,” he said.

Mortensen, who will be focusing on the studio’s classes for children and teens, has been seen most recently in many locally-shot television movies and the CBS legal dramedy series So Help Me Todd, with Marcia Gay Harden.

“That was a lot of fun to work on, and Marcia Gay Harden is incredible – she’s really a genius,” Mortensen said.

The couple had long thought of opening a teaching studio, they said, but it was only after moving to the White Rock-South Surrey area recently – as a community conducive to raising their three-year-old daughter – that they began to think that there might be a niche for professional film and television classes here.

“As an actor for 28 years now, I’ve achieved a lot of my goals,” Moloney said. “I started thinking I wanted to give back in some way.”

An opportunity to teach at New Image demonstrated to him that he could give students not only the benefit of his training (including working with Larry Moss, who has been the acting coach for Leonardo di Caprio) but also his experience.

“I loved seeing the change in students – it’s been very fulfilling to guide them,” he said. “I want to give students a tool box of acting fundamentals, that they can draw on to create a dynamic performance that will allow them to stand out.”

For Mortensen, too, teaching seems a natural step.

“I have always worked with children, alongside my acting career,” the native Calgarian said. “I earned a bachelor of education degree – I really thought I was going to be a teacher. I had auditioned for my first lead role in a feature film at the same time I was applying for work as a teacher.

“The same week I was offered a teaching job, I found out I had the lead role. It was a big choice – you can do what you love in a nice, stable environment, or you can really embrace life as an actor with all its ups and downs. But I’m really glad I chose the film career.”

There’s a misunderstanding about acting that it’s simply pretending to be someone else, she said.

In fact, she said, it’s a “deep and fulfilling craft” that requires the actor to actually inhabit the skin of the person portrayed – and to find the truth and reality of the character within oneself.

“You can’t judge that person – you have to understand why they are the way they are, and why they do what they do,” she said. “In the process you learn so much about yourself, and learn so much about empathy.”

Moloney and Mortensen said they are eager to help students discover not only the craft, but also some of the nuts and bolts of building a career – such as obtaining an agent and being able to turn around quickly on an opportunity to audition, which, more often than not, means being prepared to make a tape professionally at home and submit it online.

“That’s become the new normal, post-pandemic,” Mortensen said.

They can also help students cultivate the “the inner resilience and self-assured confidence necessary to put themselves out there, take the risk to perform, and let themselves be seen and heard,” she added – a benefit of some of their own hard-won lessons over the years.

One is never too old to start acting, she noted – some actors have found flourishing careers as seniors.

“It’s not all about achieving all these things in your 20s – I’ve known some women whose careers only started to take off after they reached their 40s.”

And not being cast in a role should not be taken as a crushing personal rejection, Moloney said – in the ‘Cinderella’ world of professional film and television casting often comes down to some picayune technical requirements that have little to do with talent.

“I have a friend who was preparing to direct a series episode, and there were a number of vintage dresses the wardrobe person had for the guest star. The director said ‘I like that yellow dress’ – to which the wardrobe person said ‘that’s the only one like that we have, and we can’t alter it because it’s rented’.

“So he might have seen 20 amazing women who gave amazing performances, but it all came down to which one fit the dress!”

For more information on classes, visit whiterockactorsstudio.com



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Film industryWhite Rock