A season of laughs ahead from Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company

Three comedies to be staged from October to March, including ‘Cinderella’ panto

The show poster for Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s “Cinderella,” a pantomime production to be staged in December at theatres in Surrey and New Westminster. (Submitted image)

Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company will aim for the funny bone with its next season of plays.

Starting in October, three comedies will be staged in Surrey and New Westminster during the 2023-24 season for the Whalley-based company. Show details were announced Tuesday, July 25, and tickets for the Surrey dates are now on sale on the website tickets.surrey.ca.

First up is a fast-paced farce, “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery,” which follows a community theatre group’s ambitious attempt to stage the cunning whodunit, “Murder at Checkmate Manor.”

The comedy, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., will play Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre from Oct. 16 to 29, followed by a run at Anvil Centre in New West.

“Prepare yourself for anything and everything as four actors playing 14 different characters struggle to pull off opening night, with the assistance of their frenzied stage manager,” an event advisory says of the play. “What kind of show can this small group of actors with no money, no experience and a head full of dreams produce? See for yourself.”

RCTC’s annual winter pantomime will be a version of “Cinderella” written by Crystal Weltzin with music by Argel Monte de Ramos. Audiences can expect sing-along music, corny jokes and plenty of laughs during the panto’s run at Surrey Arts Centre from Dec 15-26, with additional dates to follow at Massey Theatre in New Westminster.

Next up for the company is the comedy “Cheaters,” a story of a couple meeting their parents for advice regarding whether or not they should marry. “What advice can be given to these nearly-weds by participants in dysfunctional marriages, and how do these two married couples cope with discovering the parent of their child’s spouse is actually their lover? This is an oddball story of love and re-connection where no one can hide from the truth.”

Catch “Cheaters” at Surrey Arts Centre from March 15-17, 2024, and at Anvil Theatre in New Westminster, March 21-24.

Royal Canadian’s artistic director, Kerri Norris, describes the coming season in a three-minute video posted to the company’s YouTube channel.

“I’m excited,” Norris says. “I hope people come along and enjoy the ride and have a few laughs, because we all need that, especially with the way things are right now. You know, we’re going to entertain you.”

Season tickets for the three RCTC shows ($83.99 for adults, $71.99 for seniors/students) are available at a discounted rate on rctheatreco.com.

A year ago, Ellie King officially retired from the job of leading Royal Canadian Theatre Company, which she co-founded in 2006. In stepping back from work as managing artistic director, King handed the reins to production manager Crystal Weltzin and artistic director Kerry Norris.

Just a few months later, in October 2022, a heart attack claimed the life of King’s husband, Geoff King, who helped her build the company over the previous 16 years. Last December, RCTC’s panto “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure” was dedicated to Geoff King, with songs written by the longtime music director.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Comedy and HumourLive theatre