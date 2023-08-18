A new Surrey Festival of the Arts to be launched in 2024

Festival details will be announced today at Surrey Civic Plaza

Karen-Lee Batten sings during a recent Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale. (File photo)

Surrey will be home to a new Festival of the Arts starting in 2024.

Details about the “major new cultural arts initiative” will be announced today (Friday, Aug. 18) during an hour-long launch event at Surrey Civic Plaza, starting at 11:45 a.m.

A media advisory promises showcase performances by several Surrey-based music and dance groups, and a visual arts show.

Scheduled speakers are co-emcees Bruce Hayne (treasurer of the festival’s organizing committee) and Neesha Hothi, plus Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Kevin Kelly of Kwantlen First Nation.

Performers at the launch event are Surrey City Orchestra, bluegrass band Jackson Hollow, Spirit of Surrey Dance group, singer/guitarist Gaz Beaumont, vocalist Karen-Lee Batten and Folk Star Arts Academy.

More details to come…



Arts and EntertainmentFestivalMusicSurrey