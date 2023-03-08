The Hulkbuster display at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., now at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Hulkbuster display at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., now at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

A look inside the new Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at one Lower Mainland mall

Touring exhibit lacks interactivity with Captain America, Iron Man and the other characters

An interactive “super hero” exhibit has popped up at a Burnaby shopping mall.

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. opened March 3 at The Amazing Brentwood, where Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther and other characters are featured in a variety of displays and games.

The touring showcase of movie magic is brought to Burnaby by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, with tickets available for time slots ending May 28.

It takes around an hour to travel through this S.T.A.T.I.O.N., which stands for Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

Would-be “agents” pay to get a look at Iron Man’s “Hall of Armour,” explore Bruce Banner’s lab and the creation of The Hulk, inspect Black Widow’s high-tech weapons, see Captain America’s shield, handle Thor’s hammer, and more.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Kids will like the thrill of completing the “training” needed to become an agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Touch screens tell the Avengers stories, and some games offer fun, but the exhibit needs more interactivity to make it worth the ticket price (a family of four pays more than $100 for admission).

The attraction is open seven days a week at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby. For times, tickets and more details, visit avengersstationcanada.com or call 1-800-441-0819.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentThings to do

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘Scream VI’ goes to the big city and strikes out
Next story
Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title

Just Posted

Gary Donald Johnston. (File photo)
Surrey murderer who stabbed man during burglary dies in prison

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill to help physicians to seek more information when considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

File photo
OUR VIEW: Surrey taxpayers clearly at their limit

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

Pop-up banner image