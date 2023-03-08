A look inside the new Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at one Lower Mainland mall

Touring exhibit lacks interactivity with Captain America, Iron Man and the other characters

The Hulkbuster display at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., now at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

An interactive “super hero” exhibit has popped up at a Burnaby shopping mall.

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. opened March 3 at The Amazing Brentwood, where Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther and other characters are featured in a variety of displays and games.

The touring showcase of movie magic is brought to Burnaby by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, with tickets available for time slots ending May 28.

It takes around an hour to travel through this S.T.A.T.I.O.N., which stands for Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

Would-be “agents” pay to get a look at Iron Man’s “Hall of Armour,” explore Bruce Banner’s lab and the creation of The Hulk, inspect Black Widow’s high-tech weapons, see Captain America’s shield, handle Thor’s hammer, and more.

Kids will like the thrill of completing the “training” needed to become an agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Touch screens tell the Avengers stories, and some games offer fun, but the exhibit needs more interactivity to make it worth the ticket price (a family of four pays more than $100 for admission).

The attraction is open seven days a week at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby. For times, tickets and more details, visit avengersstationcanada.com or call 1-800-441-0819.



