Video of an online “Emergency” performance during Vancouver’s Powell Street Festival last year. (YouTube photo)

POP! SERIES EVENT

A dance of ‘anxious experiences in public washrooms’ at Surrey event Sept. 10

‘Unique performance piece’ was originally created in 2012 and performed in Japan

Poets and dancers converge during a Summer POP! series event in Surrey, on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Whalley, What??” poetry showcase at South Surrey’s Glades Garden also features “Emergency,” billed as “a theatrical contemporary dance piece that will take you through a rollercoaster of emotions.”

With Clala Dance Project, “Choreographer Tomoyo Yamada has created a relatable comedic and contemporary dance piece where four performers will take you through their dreams, memories, and hallucinations of anxious experiences in public bathrooms,” says an event post on tickets.surrey.ca.

“This unique performance piece was originally created in 2012 and performed in Japan. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, this performance piece has revised and updated choreography and composition, specifically designed for the Surrey Summer POP! series.”

Video of an “Emergency” performance at Vancouver’s Powell Street Festival is posted to the event’s YouTube channel. Watch it below.

Adult-oriented poetry is also featured that Friday evening, from Enable: Arts Society.

“The experience of growing up in Surrey is different from anywhere else in the Lower Mainland,” says the event post, where tickets can be purchased from $5 to $25.

“This landscape codifies these poets’ lives, history and, of course, their poetry, giving a wide plethora of world views that all emerge from this urban sprawl colonially known as Surrey. Whether Newton, Guildford, Whalley, or even stretching into North Delta, enjoy the spoken words of these talented wordsmiths across many beautiful cultures representing the diasporic reality of Surrey.”

Visit the online box office for tickets, or call 604-501-5566.

Also at Glades Garden, on Saturday, Sept. 11, is a concert by the Quarantettes and the trio Vostok, an event that closes Surrey’s summer-long POP! series, which offered performances outdoors in parks (the ‘POP’) at local parks.

• RELATED STORY, from June: Surrey ‘POP!’ series promises ‘Performances Outdoors in Parks’ this summer.


