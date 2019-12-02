‘A Christmas Carol’ reading in Surrey by Naked Stage actors

Dickens classic done in ‘readers theatre’ style in Newton from Dec. 6 to 8

A scene from the 2009 film “Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” which starred Jim Carrey as Scrooge.

A “readers theatre” version of a Christmas classic will be staged at Newton Cultural Centre this weekend.

Surrey’s Naked Stage company will perform A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 6-7) at 7:30 p.m. nightly, and again in a Sunday matinee (Dec. 8) at 2 p.m.

“Tight-fisted Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas after he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future,” promises a promo poster for the play.

As with all Naked Stage shows, only scripts and chairs are required for the actors – no costumes or sets, only a lit “naked” stage.

The production will feature the voices of George Stone (as Scrooge), Brad Dewar (Narrator, Fred, Marley’s Ghost, Shopper, Tiny Tim, Businessman, Turkey Boy, Old Joe), Miranda Croft (Narrator, Gentlewoman, Fannie, Mrs. Fezziwig, Belle, The Ghost of Christmas Present, Laundress), Nancy Painter (Narrator, Gentlewoman, The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Charwoman) and Vaughn Williams (Narrator, Bob Cratchit, Fezziwig, Shopper, Businessman).

“First published in London in 1843, A Christmas Carol is one of the most beloved stories of all time,” notes a post on the theatre company’s website, nakedstage.net. “Dickens was moved to write this story by his deep concern for the neglect of the poor that he witnessed throughout England during the early days of the Industrial Revolution. It has been translated into several languages and has never been out of print. In addition to the numerous, annual theatre productions, it has been made into over 50 movies.

“We wish you a holiday season filled with the themes of A Christmas Carol, the enjoyment of family, friends, giving and gratitude.”

Show tickets are $19.89, fees included, at brownpapertickets.com, and also at the door. Newton Cultural Centre is located at 13530 72nd Ave., just west of King George Boulevard.

Future shows in Naked Stage’s 2019-20 season are Francois Archambault’s You Will Remember Me (Feb. 28-March 1), Bettine Manktelow’s Murder by Default (April 24-26) and The Hallelujah Girls (June 5-7).

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Tom Zillich