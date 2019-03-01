The cast of Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s production of “A Bedfull of Foreigners,” playing Surrey Arts Centre on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. (submitted photo)

British comedy ‘A Bedfull of Foreigners’ returns to Surrey stage

Royal Canadian Theatre Company brings adult laughs to theatre at Bear Creek Park

Surrey-based Royal Canadian Theatre Company has remounted the comedy A Bedfull of Foreigners, a tale of two couples on holiday in France who are accidentally assigned to the same hotel room.

The British farce, billed as “Fawlty Towers meets Benny Hill,” will be staged three times at Surrey Arts Centre – once on Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m., and twice on Saturday, March 9, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. The show is later staged at Anvil Centre in New Westminster, from March 14 to 16.

The adult comedy involves “a succession of enough disasters and misunderstandings, twists and turns to create the perfect comedy of chaos,” says Ellie King, who directs the play.

King, originally from England, says she holds A Bedfull of Foreigners close to her heart, as she loves exploring how relationships are affected through crazy and zany situations.

Royal Canadian last brought the play to the stage in 2011, for a month-long summer run at Coast Capital Playhouse in White Rock, plus some dates at Coquitlam’s Evergreen Arts Centre.

Some “slightly suggestive situations” are involved in Dave Freeman’s script, first performed in 1973 in London’s West End; in 1998, a film version starred John C. Broderick, who also directed.

“The setting for the play is the dingy Hotel Heinz on the border between France and Germany where the inept staff create pandemonium when they book two couples into the same guest room,” explains a post on the theatre company’s website, rctheatreco.com.

“Mistresses, mistaken identities, misunderstandings and unexpected wives along with food poisoning outbreaks, monks and nun and a Bulgarian lady cyclist all add to the mayhem during the ‘Festival of St. Wolfgang.’”

The seven-actor cast features Gary Peterman (as Karak), Nikolas Perry (Heinz), Steve Weller (Stanley), Sally Anderson (Brenda), Cindy Hirschberg-Schon (Helga), Dan Weber (Claude) and Crystal Weltzin (Simone).

“Gary Peterman is reprising the role (Karak) he played in 2011 when we brought the same show to White Rock,” Ellie King told the Now-Leader. “Crystal Weltzin (who lives in Cloverdale) plays Simone and (she) was backstage for that one. Nick Perry was one of the Burr Babes when I ran the Raymond Burr Performing Arts Centre back in 2000-2005, and I hadn’t seen him for about 15 years until he came out to read for this.

“Dan Weber (Maple Ridge) was also a Burr Babe and played the same role (Claude) at the Burr in about 2003 or so,” King continued. “Cindy (Richmond) I saw in a play in another theatre and asked her to read for Helga because I felt she’d be right for the role, and she’s perfect so that was a bit of serendipity.”

Backstage, the production team includes director and set designer King, her husband Geoff King as technical director and sound/set designer, stage manager Stephanie Bruce, assistant director Jacqueline Charrois, costume designer Mikayla Wuss, lighting designer Nigel Brooke, show marketer Crystal Weltzin, photographer Stacey Sherback, program designer Leah McCullough and front-of-house manager Jean ‘Mac’ Blackburn.

“The music of the French marching band that we hear in Act 1 is taken from an E.P. of an actual French military band that Geoff and I watched, in France, in 1969 or so,” King added. “We couldn’t believe their performance, so we bought the recording. We’ll leave the audience to decide what they think or it!”

For more show info and tickets, visit rctheatreco.com/a-bedfull-of-foreigners. For Surrey dates, call 604-501-5566. Ticket prices start at $10 for select seats, with regular tickets going for $28. Group and “Family Pack” tickets are also available.

Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88th Ave., at Bear Creek Park.

Play rehearsals have been held at Royal Canadian’s studio space at 10660 City Parkway, a former auto shop in Whalley.

• READ ALSO:

Prominent puppeteer coming to Surrey with ‘Metamorphosis’ show for adults

Photo show in South Surrey celebrates ‘slow reveal’ of nature

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Feb. 27 and beyond

 

Previous story
‘Herlarious’ comedy show in Surrey to feature Martha Chaves, others

Just Posted

Environmental Appeal Board to hear South Surrey emission concerns

Advocacy group opposing Ebco air-quality permit

‘Herlarious’ comedy show in Surrey to feature Martha Chaves, others

‘Witty, wacky and womanly’ laughs promised at annual event celebrating International Women’s Day

Fallen Surrey firefighter among 15 to be remembered in Victoria

Leslie A. Dionne and others honoured during annual BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service

Surrey girl missing since Thursday

She was wearing a hijab, is described as heavy built, has dark hair, is four feet eight inches tall

Totems head to provincial hoops semifinal after win over Okanagan Mission

Izzy Forsyth scores 30 to lead No. 1 seed Semiahmoo one step closer to provincial title

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

ALC rules mean possible shutdown for popular Lower Mainland Glow holiday event

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Most Read